The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, November 4, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
An area of high pressure will remain just off the New
England coastline today, allowing for dry weather to stretch
from Maine to the Southeast. However, this high will also
help to steer some showers across parts of the Florida
Peninsula. In the north, temperatures are expected to remain
slightly below normal from New England to the Great Lakes.
At the same time, a storm system will move from the northern
Plains to the Great Lakes. Despite cool air in the Great
Lakes, most precipitation will fall as rain. However, a
reinforcing shot of cold air following behind the storm may
allow for some snow across northern Wisconsin and Minnesota,
especially early in the day. Most locations in the western
half of the country will stay dry.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 88 at Ocotillo Wells, CA
National Low Sunday -2 at Yellowstone N.P., WY
