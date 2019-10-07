The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Monday, October 7, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Throughout the day today, a front will bring a swath of rain
from Pennsylvania and New York to the New England coast. The
same system will bring some showers and thunderstorms from
Kentucky and Tennessee parts of the lower Mississippi River
Valley. Widespread severe weather across the region is not
expected. A few thunderstorms will also be present across
parts of Florida. High pressure will hold over the
south-central United States, keeping it dry, and helping it
to cool off across parts of Texas. Near-normal temperatures
will hold over much of the Plains. At the same time, a storm
system will start to move in wet weather to the Pacific
Northwest. Increasing clouds are expected for Oregon and
Idaho, with rain moving into the western half of Washington
by the end of the day. Warmth and dry weather will continue
for the Southwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Sunday 100 at Palm Springs, CA
National Low Sunday 11 at Daniel, WY
