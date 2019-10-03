The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Thursday, October 3, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Much cooler air will continue to sag southward over the

Northeast states today. The cool push will be accompanied by

clouds, areas of rain and spotty thunderstorms from the

Great Lakes to the mid-Atlantic. Record-challenging heat

will continue to bake much of the South under sunshine. A

few showers and storms will offer some relief to South

Florida and parts of the southern Plains. However, the

storms can be locally severe the risk of flash flooding. A

push of cool and dry air is forecast to expand over the

North Central states and arrive in the Ohio Valley at night.

Most areas form the northern Plains to California and the

deserts will be dry. A batch of clouds and rain will begin

to push inland over the Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Wednesday 105 at Marion, AL

National Low Wednesday 2 at Bridgeport, CA

