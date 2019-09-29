The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Dry, pleasant weather will prevail for most of the Northeast

today. High temperatures will dip slightly from the

record-challenging levels that started the weekend. A few

thunderstorms will bubble up over the Appalachians and lower

mid-Atlantic amid continued warm, humid conditions. The

South is expected to remain stifling, with just a few

showers and thunderstorms dampening Florida and the South

Central states. A storm system will bring rain, gusty winds

and localized severe weather to the Midwest. Meanwhile, on

the colder, northwestern flank of the storm, heavy snow and

high winds will continue to pummel the interior Northwest,

leading to dangerous travel. Showers will dampen areas on

the southeastern side of the snow. Cool, windy weather will

spread throughout the remainder of the West.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Saturday 102 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Saturday 21 at Stanley, ID

