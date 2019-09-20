The Nation's Weather

NATIONAL SUMMARY

A large part of the eastern third of the nation can expect

sunshine and dry weather today. While areas from the

Atlantic coast to the Appalachians will remain comfortable,

warmth will build farther west. Much of the Atlantic coast

will have rough surf with showers over the Florida Peninsula

and coastal Georgia. Torrential downpours and major flooding

from Imelda will continue in parts of eastern Texas and

western Louisiana. Downpours and thunderstorms are forecast

to expand northward over the southern and central Plains.

Parts of the northern Plains may be slammed by severe

weather with lesser showers forecast for the northern and

central Rockies. Much of the rest of the West will be dry

with at least partial sunshine.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Thursday 104 at Del Rio, TX

National Low Thursday 23 at Bodie State Park, CA

