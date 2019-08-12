The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Monday, August 12, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

The risk for flooding downpours and severe thunderstorms

will focus on the mid-Mississippi and Ohio valleys today and

tonight. The majority of the strongest thunderstorms will

occur late in the day and at night. Rain and thunderstorms

will also dampen the northern Plains during the day, while

spotty thunderstorms extend eastward to upstate New York and

northern New England. Dry weather will otherwise hold across

the rest of the Northeast as a few thunderstorms dot the

Southeast, mainly during the afternoon. Sweltering heat will

maintain a firm grip on the South Central states, while the

interior Southwest turns hotter. After an active few days, a

drier and warmer stretch of weather will commence in the

Northwest.

SPECIAL WEATHER

No new information for this time period.

WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS

No new information for this time period.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Sunday 109 at Death Valley, CA

National Low Sunday 29 at Mammoth Lakes, CA

