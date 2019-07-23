The Nation's Weather

The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 24, 2019

NATIONAL SUMMARY

Sunshine, along with pleasant and less humid air, will

return to the Northeast and mid-Atlantic tomorrow. A few

showers will dot parts of the Great Lakes region as a weak

disturbance slides across the region. Showers and heavy

drenching storms will stretch from the Florida Peninsula to

southeastern Georgia and the immediate Carolina coastline as

a weakening frontal boundary stalls out across the area. An

area of high pressure will bring cool but pleasant air to

the Plains and Midwest, while heat continues to bake much of

the West. The exception will be in the Pacific Northwest,

where cooler air will replace the early week heat. The

monsoon will trigger thunderstorms that may cause localized

flash flooding issues across the Four Corners region, while

also enhancing the risk for dust storms.

DAILY EXTREMES

National High Tuesday 107 at Thermal, CA

National Low Tuesday 37 at Leadville, CO

