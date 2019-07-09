The Nation's Weather
The Nation's Weather for Wednesday, July 10, 2019
NATIONAL SUMMARY
Despite the return of more humid air, dry conditions will
continue across much of the northeastern United States
tomorrow. Showers and thunderstorms will remain suppressed
across the Southeast as an area of low pressure reached the
northern Gulf of Mexico. The low can gradually organize into
a tropical feature later in the week as it slides westward.
Meanwhile, low pressure will slide eastward across the
northern Great Lakes and bring rounds of showers and
thunderstorms, some severe, from the Upper Peninsula of
Michigan into Missouri. Much of the Plains will be rain-free
with the exception of portions of Oklahoma and Texas. Dry
weather will spread across the Rockies and Southwest, while
a few showers dampen the Pacific Northwest.
SPECIAL WEATHER
No new information for this time period.
WEATHER HIGHLIGHTS
No new information for this time period.
DAILY EXTREMES
National High Tuesday 106 at Zapata, TX
National Low Tuesday 24 at Truckee, CA
