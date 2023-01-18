WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, January 18, 2023

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Northwestern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Southeastern Marion County in northeastern Texas...

Northeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 1030 AM CST.

* At 939 AM CST, a severe thunderstorm was located near Mooringsport,

or 19 miles northeast of Marshall, moving northeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Vivian, Plain Dealing, Oil City, Mooringsport, Hosston, Belcher,

Ida, Gilliam, Karnack, Gray, Uncertain, Dixie, Alden Bridge, Rocky

Mount, Caddo Lake, Cavett, Leigh, Bolinger and Bethany.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 400 PM CST for southwestern

Arkansas...northwestern Louisiana...and northeastern Texas.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

