WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, January 7, 2023

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

802 PM CST Sat Jan 7 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Panola and central

Rusk Counties through 900 PM CST...

At 801 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Pinehill, or 7 miles east of Henderson, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Carthage, Beckville, Deberry, Pinehill, Midyett, Chapman, Deadwood,

Front, Church Hill and Fairplay.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with this storm.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3225 9477 3239 9404 3211 9405 3204 9473

TIME...MOT...LOC 0201Z 258DEG 27KT 3215 9466

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2023 AccuWeather