WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, January 3, 2023

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

141 AM CST Tue Jan 3 2023

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of south central Rusk,

northwestern Nacogdoches and southeastern Cherokee Counties through

215 AM CST...

At 141 AM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Alto, or 10 miles south of Rusk, moving northeast at 60 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Alto, Garrison, Morrill, Sacul, Douglass, Trawick, Cushing, Mount

Enterprise, Lawsonville, Glenfawn, Lilbert, Linwood and Looneyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3153 9511 3168 9523 3204 9466 3181 9449

TIME...MOT...LOC 0741Z 237DEG 51KT 3165 9510

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

