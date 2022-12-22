WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, December 23, 2022

WIND CHILL ADVISORY

URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

328 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO NOON

CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as

low as 10 to 15 below zero will be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, southeast Oklahoma and

northeast Texas.

* WHEN...From noon Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Dangerously cold wind chills could result in frostbite

or hypothermia with prolonged exposure to the very cold air, if

precautions are not taken.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a

hat, and gloves.

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills are expected. Wind chills as low as

5 to 10 below zero will be possible.

* WHERE...Portions of south central and southwest Arkansas,

north central and northwest Louisiana and east and northeast

Texas.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the Winter Weather Advisory, icy roads due to

freezing drizzle and reduced visibilities in blowing snow

flurries. Winds gusting as high as 50 mph. For the Wind Chill

Advisory, very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as

20 below zero.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, southeast, southern

and southwest Oklahoma and northern Texas.

* WHEN...For the Winter Weather Advisory, until noon CST today.

For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous

conditions could impact the morning or evening commute. Gusty

winds could bring down tree branches. The cold wind chills

could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30

minutes.

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

In Oklahoma, for the latest road conditions call

8 4 4 4 6 5 4 9 9 7. In Texas, for the latest road conditions

call 800 4 5 2 9 2 9 2 for road information.

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO 3 PM

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 20 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 15

to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, south central and southwest

Louisiana and southeast Texas.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM this evening to

noon CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from 6 PM this

evening to 3 PM CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO MIDNIGHT CST

TONIGHT...

as low as 15 expected. For the Wind Advisory, northwest winds

15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph expected.

* WHERE...In Louisiana, Vernon, Rapides, Beauregard and Allen

Parishes. In Texas, Tyler, Hardin, Northern Jasper, Northern

Newton, Southern Jasper and Southern Newton Counties.

evening to midnight CST tonight.

