WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

West central Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas...

Northeastern Panola County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 400 PM CST.

* At 329 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Deberry, or 11 miles northeast of Carthage, moving

northeast at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Deberry around 335 PM CST.

Elysian Fields around 340 PM CST.

Waskom around 350 PM CST.

Greenwood around 355 PM CST.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

