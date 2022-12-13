WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

South central De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

Northwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana...

East central Shelby County in eastern Texas...

* Until 315 PM CST.

* At 228 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 9 miles southwest of Converse, or 22 miles east of

Center, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* This dangerous storm will be near...

Converse around 240 PM CST.

Mansfield around 305 PM CST.

Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Oak

Grove, South Mansfield, Pelican, Toledo Bend Reservoir North and

Huxley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern Caddo

Parish, eastern Marion, southeastern Cass and northeastern Harrison

Counties through 315 PM CST...

At 231 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Woodlawn, or 8 miles northwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 50

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Vivian, Jefferson, Hosston, Rodessa, Smithland, McLeod, Lodi,

Woodlawn, Gray and Nesbitt.

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for southwestern

Arkansas...and northeastern Texas. A Tornado Watch also remains in

effect until 1000 PM CST for northwestern Louisiana.

LAT...LON 3254 9443 3266 9455 3306 9409 3289 9388

TIME...MOT...LOC 2031Z 227DEG 42KT 3263 9444

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather