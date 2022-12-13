WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022 _____ TORNADO WARNING Severe Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 221 PM CST Tue Dec 13 2022 ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CST FOR WEST CENTRAL HARRISON COUNTY... At 220 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near Harleton, or 9 miles northwest of Marshall, moving northeast at 50 mph. HAZARD...Tornado. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Locations impacted include... Hallsville and Nesbitt. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHEASTERN CHEROKEE COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 500 PM CST for northeastern Texas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 245 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN RUSK COUNTY... At 221 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located near New Salem, or 11 miles southwest of Henderson, moving northeast at 40 mph. This dangerous storm will be near... Henderson around 240 PM CST. Other locations impacted by this tornadic thunderstorm include Brachfield. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather