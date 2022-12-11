WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, December 13, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

BULLETIN - IMMEDIATE BROADCAST REQUESTED

Flood Warning

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

730 PM CST Sun Dec 11 2022

...The National Weather Service in Shreveport LA has issued a Flood

Warning for the following rivers in Texas...

Sulphur River Near Talco affecting Franklin, Titus, Red River and

Morris Counties.

For the Sulphur River...including Talco...Minor flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Monday evening at 730 PM CST.

...FLOOD WARNING IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING TO EARLY TUESDAY

AFTERNOON...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Sulphur River Near Talco.

* WHEN...From this evening to early Tuesday afternoon.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Expect minor lowland flooding of the

heavily wooded floodplain. Ranchers that may have cattle and

equipment in the river bottoms should move them to higher ground.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 6:45 PM CST Sunday the stage was 20.5 feet.

- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours

ending at 6:45 PM CST Sunday was 20.5 feet.

- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 21.5

feet on Monday morning. It will then fall below flood stage

by Monday evening.

- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.

- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of

21.8 feet on 04/15/2014.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

