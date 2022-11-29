WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 29, 2022

_____

TORNADO WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

518 PM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHWESTERN SABINE COUNTY IS CANCELLED...

The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out

of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CST for northwestern

Louisiana.

