SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

234 PM CST Tue Nov 29 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

Nacogdoches, central Angelina, San Augustine and west central Sabine

Counties through 300 PM CST...

At 233 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Etoile, or 19 miles east of Lufkin, moving northeast at 55 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Huntington, San Augustine, Macune, Etoile, Rosevine, Broaddus,

Bronson, Denning, Shawnee and Chinaquapin.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3115 9455 3131 9464 3159 9407 3128 9388

TIME...MOT...LOC 2033Z 239DEG 49KT 3133 9439

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Central San Augustine County in eastern Texas...

Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas...

* Until 300 PM CST.

* At 236 PM CST, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located 9 miles southwest of Macune, or 18 miles north of

Ebenezer, moving northeast at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Rosevine, Macune, Broaddus, Bronson and Chinaquapin.

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

