WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 30, 2022 _____ FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 734 AM CST Tue Nov 29 2022 ...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Texas... Sabine River Near Mineola affecting Smith and Wood Counties. For the Sabine River...including Mineola, Hawkins, Gladewater, Longview, Beckville, Logansport...Minor flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov\/ahps2\/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Wednesday morning at 745 AM CST. ...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL TOMORROW AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Mineola. * WHEN...Until tomorrow afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Expect flooding of secondary roadways with picnic and recreational areas flooded as well. Also expect flooded boat ramps as well. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 7:15 AM CST Tuesday the stage was 14.4 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late this evening and continue falling to 4.9 feet Sunday morning. - Flood stage is 14.0 feet. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood _____