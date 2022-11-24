WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, November 24, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

1239 PM CST Thu Nov 24 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of western Caddo Parish,

southeastern Harrison and northeastern Panola Counties through 130 PM

CST...

At 1239 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Marshall to near Deberry. Movement was

northeast at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Shreveport, Marshall, Greenwood, Blanchard, Waskom, Oil City,

Mooringsport, Belcher, Gilliam, Deberry, Karnack, Elysian Fields,

Scottsville, Uncertain, Dixie, Caddo Lake, Spring Ridge, Cross Lake,

Cavett and Leigh.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Caddo and Cross Lakes, get out of the water and move

indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike out to

10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear thunder, you

are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to safe shelter

now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3273 9410 3272 9409 3271 9412 3269 9409

3269 9405 3277 9405 3287 9386 3274 9381

3272 9383 3272 9381 3257 9375 3255 9377

3255 9374 3254 9376 3254 9377 3251 9373

3240 9369 3220 9425 3260 9434

TIME...MOT...LOC 1839Z 237DEG 27KT 3260 9431 3230 9423

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

