FREEZE WARNING

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

201 PM CST Sat Nov 12 2022

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO

8 AM CST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Sub- freezing temperatures from 25 to 30 expected late

tonight through Sunday morning.

* WHERE...In Arkansas, Sevier County, Howard County and Little

River County. In Oklahoma, McCurtain County. In Texas, Red

River County.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 8 AM CST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

