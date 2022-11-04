WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, November 4, 2022

TORNADO WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Tornado Warning for...

Northwestern Marion County in northeastern Texas...

Southwestern Cass County in northeastern Texas...

Central Upshur County in northeastern Texas...

Southern Morris County in northeastern Texas...

Southeastern Camp County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 745 PM CDT.

* At 710 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado

was located near Gilmer, moving northeast at 50 mph.

HAZARD...Tornado.

SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation.

IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without

shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed.

Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree

damage is likely.

* Locations impacted include...

Gilmer, Daingerfield, Hughes Springs, Lone Star, Ore City, Jenkins,

Cedar Springs, West Mountain, Avinger, Midway, Holly Springs,

Lafayette, Center Point, Bettie and Pritchett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest

floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a

mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter

and protect yourself from flying debris.

