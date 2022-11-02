WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, November 2, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

605 AM CDT Wed Nov 2 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in areas of dense

fog.

* WHERE...Portions of sourthern Arkansas, northern Louisiana,

southeast Oklahoma and eastern Texas.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, leave early and slow down, use your low beam

headlights and leave plenty of stopping distance ahead of you.

