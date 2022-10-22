WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, October 22, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

225 PM CDT Sat Oct 22 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Arkansas, northwest Louisiana,

southeast Oklahoma and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create

hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

