WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

941 AM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of west central

Cherokee County through 1015 AM CDT...

At 940 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 7

miles west of Maydelle, or 12 miles southwest of Jacksonville, moving

south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Maydelle.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3188 9543 3190 9544 3190 9543 3192 9542

3193 9543 3194 9542 3180 9529 3173 9537

3175 9536 3176 9540 3182 9540 3184 9542

3185 9544

TIME...MOT...LOC 1440Z 019DEG 11KT 3183 9541

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.88 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather