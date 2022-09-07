WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, September 7, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

736 AM CDT Wed Sep 7 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Smith,

northwestern Rusk and northeastern Cherokee Counties through 800 AM

CDT...

At 735 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

New London, or 8 miles southwest of Kilgore, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Henderson, Kilgore, Overton, New London, Arp, Turnertown,

Joinerville, Concord and Laird Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3236 9505 3237 9484 3208 9476 3206 9507

TIME...MOT...LOC 1235Z 355DEG 14KT 3229 9494

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

