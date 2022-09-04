WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

817 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Cass

and southeastern Bowie Counties through 845 PM CDT...

At 817 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm

between Wake Village and Redwater, moving south at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Atlanta, Wake Village, Nash, Queen City, Redwater, Maud,

Douglassville, Domino and Red Hill.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

This storm may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3340 9433 3347 9410 3315 9404 3311 9444

TIME...MOT...LOC 0116Z 341DEG 13KT 3338 9416

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

