WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, September 3, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 501 PM CDT Sat Sep 3 2022 ...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Nacogdoches, southern Angelina and southwestern San Augustine Counties through 530 PM CDT... At 501 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Huntington to 9 miles southeast of Etoile to 13 miles northwest of Ebenezer. Movement was southwest at 10 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Diboll, Huntington, Zavalla, Broaddus and Shawnee. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms. Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe shelter inside a building or vehicle. LAT...LON 3114 9448 3114 9484 3115 9485 3116 9485 3130 9453 3133 9432 3133 9425 3117 9404 3115 9405 3113 9404 3111 9406 3106 9435 TIME...MOT...LOC 2201Z 064DEG 9KT 3124 9453 3126 9435 3122 9425 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH ...FLOOD ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is expected. * WHERE...A portion of west central Texas, including the following counties, Runnels and Taylor. * WHEN...Until 700 PM CDT. * IMPACTS...Minor flooding in low-lying and poor drainage areas. Rises in small streams and normally dry arroyos. Overflowing poor drainage areas. Some low-water crossings may become impassable. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. - Some locations that will experience flooding include... Winters, Tuscola, Lawn, Bradshaw, Crews, Hatchel, Happy Valley, Coronados Camp, Benoit, Lake Winters Lake, Drasco, Pumphrey, Ovalo, Lake Abilene, Camp Tonkawa and Shep. - This includes the following Low Water Crossings... FM 1086 crossing Red Lake Creek, FM 89 crossing Elm Creek, FM 89 crossing Elm Creek, FM 89 crossing Scott Hollow, County Road 328 crossing Big Coyote Creek, County Road 322 crossing Big Coyote Creek, crossings along County Road 201, crossings along County Road 205, County Road 314 crossing Bluff Creek and CR 348 crossing Coyote Creek. - http:\/\/www.weather.gov\/safety\/flood Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Glasscock, southeastern Midland, northwestern Reagan and northeastern Upton Counties through 545 PM CDT... At 503 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm 17 miles southeast of Greenwood, moving southwest at 15 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph. Midkiff. Very heavy rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. LAT...LON 3142 10184 3176 10215 3190 10181 3159 10149 TIME...MOT...LOC 2203Z 039DEG 12KT 3180 10177 MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH