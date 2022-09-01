WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, September 1, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

401 PM CDT Thu Sep 1 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of west central

Harrison, west central Panola, northeastern Rusk and Gregg Counties

through 430 PM CDT...

At 358 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from Kilgore to near Pinehill. Movement was north at

15 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Longview, Kilgore, White Oak, East Mountain, Pinehill, Lakeport,

Easton, Rolling Meadows, Chapman, Monroe, Fairplay, Stewart, Chalk

Hill, Church Hill, Oak Hill and Judson.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

If on or near Lake Cherokee and Martin Lake, get out of the water

and move indoors or inside a vehicle. Remember, lightning can strike

out to 10 miles from the parent thunderstorm. If you can hear

thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning. Move to

safe shelter now! Do not be caught on the water in a thunderstorm.

LAT...LON 3259 9484 3260 9481 3265 9477 3216 9444

3199 9460 3242 9492

TIME...MOT...LOC 2058Z 193DEG 15KT 3242 9487 3203 9460

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

