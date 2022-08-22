WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, August 22, 2022

FLASH FLOOD WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Flash Flood Warning for...

Western Camp County in northeastern Texas...

Southwestern Franklin County in northeastern Texas...

West Central Gregg County in northeastern Texas...

Smith County in northeastern Texas...

Western Upshur County in northeastern Texas...

Wood County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 215 PM CDT.

* At 1015 AM CDT, Doppler radar and automated rain gauges indicated

thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between

2 and 6 inches of rain have fallen so far today. Additional

rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches are possible in the warned area

through early afternoon, as additional heavy rain develops over

the warned area, and moves east from Van Zandt and Henderson

Counties. Flash flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms

producing flash flooding.

SOURCE...Radar and automated gauges.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,

urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

* Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...

Tyler, Whitehouse, Gladewater, Gilmer, Mineola, Pittsburg,

Winnsboro, Leesburg, Lindale, Overton, Bullard, Quitman, Big

Sandy, Hawkins, Arp, Hoard, Hainesville, Rosewood, Golden and

Pleasant Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are

potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded

roads. Find an alternate route.

