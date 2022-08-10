WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, August 10, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

143 PM CDT Wed Aug 10 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Nacogdoches,

southwestern Shelby, northwestern Angelina and northwestern San

Augustine Counties through 230 PM CDT...

At 143 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 8 miles west of Center to 7 miles north of

Nacogdoches to near Trawick. Movement was south at 30 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

Locations impacted include...

Lufkin, Nacogdoches, Melrose, Woden, Pollok, Macune, Etoile,

Martinsville, Douglass, Trawick, Cushing, Appleby, Chireno, Denning,

Jericho, Clawson, Central, Redland, Arcadia and Looneyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3138 9488 3151 9489 3153 9487 3155 9490

3158 9489 3158 9490 3183 9493 3176 9463

3180 9424 3139 9410 3132 9452

TIME...MOT...LOC 1843Z 348DEG 27KT 3175 9432 3172 9462 3178 9484

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

