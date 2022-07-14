WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, July 14, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

907 AM CDT Thu Jul 14 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northwestern

Nacogdoches and east central Cherokee Counties through 930 AM CDT...

At 907 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near

Douglass, or 14 miles northwest of Nacogdoches, moving southwest at 5

mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Douglass, Cushing, Linwood, Lilbert and Looneyville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3183 9486 3172 9474 3153 9492 3173 9511

TIME...MOT...LOC 1407Z 050DEG 5KT 3172 9486

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Hunt,

northwestern Van Zandt and Rains Counties through 945 AM CDT...

At 906 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Emory, or 15 miles northeast of Wills Point, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and half inch hail.

Wills Point, Grand Saline, West Tawakoni, Edgewood, Emory, East

Tawakoni, Fruitvale, Lake Tawakoni State Park and Point.

LAT...LON 3265 9608 3283 9608 3298 9596 3298 9567

3272 9564 3270 9561 3268 9559 3255 9560

TIME...MOT...LOC 1406Z 021DEG 10KT 3284 9580

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

