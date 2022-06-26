WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, June 26, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Southeastern Little River County in southwestern Arkansas...

Southern Hempstead County in southwestern Arkansas...

Northern Miller County in southwestern Arkansas...

North central Lafayette County in southwestern Arkansas...

East central Bowie County in northeastern Texas...

* Until 730 PM CDT.

* At 646 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line

extending from near Hope to near Fulton to near Ogden to near Red

Lick, moving south at 20 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Texarkana, Hope, Wake Village, Nash, Red Lick, Perrytown, Garland,

Fulton, Ogden, Mandeville, Genoa, Leary, Mount Pleasant, McNab,

Patmos, Oakhaven, Pleasant Hill, Hervey, Homan and Piney Grove.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

