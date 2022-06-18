WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Saturday, June 18, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

556 PM CDT Sat Jun 18 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of Little River, western

Hempstead, northern Miller, Sevier, southeastern Howard and east

central Bowie Counties through 645 PM CDT...

At 556 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from near Nashville to Tollette to 6 miles south of

Saratoga to near Mandeville. Movement was west at 35 mph. Gust front

in advance of these thunderstorms could produce winds to near 50

mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

LAT...LON 3404 9382 3401 9382 3401 9375 3399 9370

3381 9376 3365 9377 3348 9370 3348 9372

3345 9374 3337 9441 3369 9444 3384 9441

3413 9431

TIME...MOT...LOC 2256Z 093DEG 33KT 3397 9387 3382 9392 3368 9395 3350

9394

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northwestern Archer County in northern Texas...

Southwestern Wichita County in northern Texas...

Southeastern Wilbarger County in northern Texas...

Northeastern Baylor County in northern Texas...

* Until 645 PM CDT.

* At 557 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 4 miles east of

Dundee, moving north at 15 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and nickel size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* Locations impacted include...

Dundee, Mankins, Lake Kickapoo and Lake Diversion.

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

