WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Wednesday, June 8, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH

WATCH COUNTY NOTIFICATION FOR WATCH 332

NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE SHREVEPORT LA

156 PM CDT WED JUN 8 2022

THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS CANCELLED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM

WATCH 332 FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS

IN ARKANSAS THIS CANCELS 5 COUNTIES

IN SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS

HEMPSTEAD HOWARD LITTLE RIVER

MILLER SEVIER

IN OKLAHOMA THIS CANCELS 1 COUNTY

IN SOUTHEAST OKLAHOMA

MCCURTAIN

IN TEXAS THIS CANCELS 2 COUNTIES

IN NORTHEAST TEXAS

BOWIE RED RIVER

THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ASHDOWN, BOGATA, BROKEN BOW,

CLARKSVILLE, DE QUEEN, DIERKS, HOPE, IDABEL, MINERAL SPRINGS,

NASHVILLE, TEXARKANA, AND TEXARKANA.

