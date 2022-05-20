WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, May 20, 2022

WIND ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

429 AM CDT Fri May 20 2022

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 9 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT

THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds near 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph

expected.

* WHERE...Portions of northwest Louisiana, southwest Arkansas

and east and northeast Texas.

* WHEN...From 9 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will

create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds

and rough waves can overturn small craft.

