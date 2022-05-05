WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, May 5, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

519 PM CDT Thu May 5 2022

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Grant,

southeastern Red River, southeastern Union, Natchitoches,

southwestern Ouachita, Sabine, northwestern Caldwell, Jackson,

southeastern Claiborne, eastern Bienville, Lincoln and Winn Parishes,

southern San Augustine, southeastern Angelina and Sabine Counties

through 615 PM CDT...

At 518 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 6 miles north of Arcadia to 14 miles southwest

of Jonesboro to near Campti to near Many to near Rosevine to 10 miles

northwest of Rockland. Movement was east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and penny size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Ruston, Natchitoches, Claiborne, Grambling, Winnfield, Jonesboro,

Milam, Arcadia, Many, Zwolle, Hemphill, Campti, Gibsland, Pineland,

Montgomery, Browndell, Rosevine, Allen, Dubach and Choudrant.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio

stations and available television stations for additional information

and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 600 PM CDT for north central

and northwestern Louisiana...and eastern Texas.

LAT...LON 3110 9470 3127 9438 3123 9433 3130 9433

3163 9366 3186 9332 3215 9306 3275 9305

3272 9220 3209 9219 3182 9241 3158 9272

3136 9317 3136 9339 3128 9344 3128 9353

3117 9358 3116 9391 3103 9445

TIME...MOT...LOC 2218Z 277DEG 41KT 3264 9289 3211 9290 3182 9316 3159

9351 3134 9402 3107 9454

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

...OZONE ACTION DAY...

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ) has issued

an Ozone Action Day for the Dallas-Fort Worth area for Friday,

May 6, 2022.

Atmospheric conditions are expected to be favorable for producing

high levels of ozone air pollution in the Dallas-Fort Worth area

on Friday. You can help prevent ozone pollution by sharing a

ride, walking, riding a bicycle, taking your lunch to work,

avoiding drive-through lanes, conserving energy, and keeping your

vehicle properly tuned.

For more information on ozone:

Ozone: The Facts (www.tceq.texas.gov/goto/ozonefacts)

Air North Texas: (www.airnorthtexas.org)

EPA Air Now

(www.airnow.gov/index.cfm?action.local_state&STATEID=45&TAB=0)

Take care of Texas (www.takecareoftexas.org)

North Central Texas Council of Governments Air Quality

(www.nctcog.org/trans/air/index.asp)

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Tyler

and northwestern Jasper Counties through 600 PM CDT...

At 519 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along

a line extending from 11 miles northeast of Corrigan to near Chester

to near Seven Oaks. Movement was east at 40 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph and pea size hail.

Colmesneil, Chester and Rockland.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead

to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded

roadways.

Frequent cloud to ground lightning is occurring with these storms.

Lightning can strike 10 miles away from a thunderstorm. Seek a safe

shelter inside a building or vehicle.

LAT...LON 3106 9456 3105 9449 3103 9448 3103 9447

3108 9422 3099 9419 3081 9433 3081 9461

3101 9465

TIME...MOT...LOC 2219Z 260DEG 34KT 3107 9465 3093 9466 3083 9477

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

