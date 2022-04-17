WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 17, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

105 PM CDT Sun Apr 17 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR CENTRAL MORRIS COUNTY IS

CANCELLED...

The severe thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of

the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 700 PM CDT for

northeastern Texas.

...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 145 PM CDT

FOR NORTHEASTERN MARION AND SOUTHERN CASS COUNTIES...

At 105 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located near Hughes Springs,

or 23 miles east of Pittsburg, moving southeast at 35 mph.

HAZARD...Ping pong ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind

damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

Locations impacted include...

Linden, Hughes Springs, Bivins, Smithland, Lodi, Kildare, Fairview,

Avinger and Pruett.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

