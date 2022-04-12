WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, April 12, 2022 _____ SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING The National Weather Service in Shreveport has issued a * Severe Thunderstorm Warning for... De Soto Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Northwestern Red River Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southern Caddo Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southeastern Bossier Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Northwestern Sabine Parish in northwestern Louisiana... Southeastern Harrison County in northeastern Texas... Eastern Panola County in northeastern Texas... Northeastern Nacogdoches County in eastern Texas... Shelby County in eastern Texas... Northern San Augustine County in eastern Texas... Northwestern Sabine County in eastern Texas... * Until 1015 PM CDT. * At 925 PM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from 6 miles west of Elysian Fields to near Nacogdoches, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Expect damage to roofs, siding, and trees. * Locations impacted include... Shreveport, Bossier City, Center, Mansfield, Greenwood, San Augustine, Stonewall, Logansport, Tenaha, Joaquin, Martinsville, Shelbyville, Melrose, Patroon, Bland Lake, Neuville, Woden, Chireno, Huxley and South Mansfield. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for northwestern Louisiana...and eastern and northeastern Texas. For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a building. ...A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR EAST CENTRAL ROBERTSON COUNTY... At 928 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Franklin, moving east at 35 mph. HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and half dollar size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include... Franklin, Easterly, Ridge. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 1100 PM CDT for central Texas. ...THE TORNADO WARNING FOR NORTHERN BRAZOS COUNTY IS CANCELLED... The tornadic thunderstorm which prompted the warning has moved out of the warned area. Therefore, the warning has been cancelled. A Tornado Watch remains in effect until 200 AM CDT for southeastern ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 945 PM CDT FOR NORTHWESTERN MADISON COUNTY... At 927 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm capable of producing a tornado was located 15 miles west of Madisonville, moving east at 30 mph. HAZARD...Tornado and golf ball size hail. This storm has a history of producing large hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated rotation. IMPACT...Flying debris will be dangerous to those caught without shelter. Mobile homes will be damaged or destroyed. Damage to roofs, windows, and vehicles will occur. Tree damage is likely. Normangee. TAKE COVER NOW! Move to a basement or an interior room on the lowest floor of a sturdy building. Avoid windows. If you are outdoors, in a mobile home, or in a vehicle, move to the closest substantial shelter and protect yourself from flying debris. _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather