WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, April 7, 2022

FLOOD WARNING Flood Statement National Weather Service Shreveport LA 942 AM CDT Thu Apr 7 2022

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following bayou in Texas... Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass Counties.

...FLOOD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

The Flood Warning is cancelled for the Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson, Texas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:00 AM CDT Thursday the stage was 9.8 feet.
- Forecast...The bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 12.0 feet Saturday morning and remain below flood stage.