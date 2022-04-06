WFO SHREVEPORT Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, April 10, 2022

FLOOD WARNING

Flood Statement

National Weather Service Shreveport LA

943 AM CDT Wed Apr 6 2022

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following bayou in Texas...

Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson affecting Marion and Cass

Counties.

For the Black Cypress Bayou...including Jefferson...Minor flooding

is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Do not drive cars through flooded areas.

Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive

cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood

deaths occur in vehicles.

For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website

address into your favorite web browser URL bar:

water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning at 1115 AM CDT.

...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY EVENING TO EARLY SUNDAY

MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Black Cypress Bayou At Jefferson, Texas.

* WHEN...From Friday evening to early Sunday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13 feet, Lowland flooding will affect mainly timber

resources.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...

- At 9:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 9.9 feet.

- Forecast...The bayou is expected to rise to a crest of 13.0

feet Friday evening.

- Flood stage is 13 feet.

- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

