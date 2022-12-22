WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Thursday, December 22, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

509 AM CST Thu Dec 22 2022

...Dangerously Cold Conditions Arriving across the Big Country...

The arctic cold front will continue to blast rapidly south this

morning and will move across Abilene and Sweetwater and the rest

of the area along I-20 by 6 AM. Winds behind the front will gust

to near 50 mph and temperatures will quickly plunge into the

lower 20s. Dangerously cold wind chill readings near or even below

zero are likely this morning. Temperatures will continue to

slowly fall into the teens.

A few things to prepare for:

Dress in layers and do not forget to cover your head and hands.

North winds will make driving conditions along I-20 hazardous as

cross winds and sudden gusts may affect high profile vehicles.

This is the start of an extended period of below freezing

temperatures. Use caution when using your heater, fireplaces, and

space heaters to stay warm.

...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO MIDNIGHT

CST TONIGHT...

...HARD FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING

TO NOON CST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...For the Hard Freeze Warning, sub-freezing temperatures

as low as 12 expected. For the Wind Advisory, north winds 20

to 30 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of south central Texas.

* WHEN...For the Hard Freeze Warning, from 6 PM Thursday to noon

CST Saturday. For the Wind Advisory, from noon Thursday to

midnight CST Thursday night.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may

result. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor

plumbing.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Temperatures will top out near or below

freezing for much of the Hill Country and Austin metro area on

Friday for a couple of hours, but will drop back into the

teens to near 20 degrees on Friday night.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high

profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent

freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should

be wrapped, drained, or allowed to drip slowly. Those that have

in-ground sprinkler systems should drain them and cover above-

ground pipes to protect them from freezing.

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 20 expected.

* WHERE...Maverick, Zavala and Dimmit Counties.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Although temperatures will rise above

freezing for most of these areas during the day on Friday for

a couple of hours, they will dip back into the upper teens and

low 20s Friday night.

...WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 PM THIS EVENING TO

NOON CST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as

low as 7 below zero, coldest in the Hill Country and Austin

Metro area.

* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to noon CST Friday.

* IMPACTS...The cold wind chills could result in hypothermia if

precautions are not taken.

Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you

wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

