WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Tuesday, November 22, 2022

DENSE FOG ADVISORY

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

204 AM CST Tue Nov 22 2022

...DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM CST THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Visibility one quarter mile or less in dense fog.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Texas, mainly west of a line

from Abilene to Junction.

* WHEN...Until 9 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility,

and quickly changing visibilities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition, isolated locations may fall

below freezing, resulting in slick road conditions, especially

on bridges and overpasses.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If driving, slow down, use your headlights, and leave plenty of

distance ahead of you.

