WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

452 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Kimble, southeastern

Menard and Mason Counties through 545 AM CDT...

At 452 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Roosevelt, moving east at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Junction, Mason, Art, Loyal Valley, Yates Crossing, Saline, Streeter,

Camp Air, Hilda, Grit, Katemcy, Roosevelt, Telegraph, Pontotoc,

Fredonia, Segovia, Hedwigs Hill, Long Mountain, London and South

Llano River State Park.

This includes Interstate 10 between Mile Markers 435 and 477.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3071 10011 3094 9949 3094 9909 3092 9909

3092 9896 3050 9896 3050 9930 3029 9930

3029 10011

TIME...MOT...LOC 0952Z 253DEG 37KT 3050 10005

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather