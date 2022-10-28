WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Friday, October 28, 2022 _____ SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT Special Weather Statement National Weather Service San Angelo TX 411 AM CDT Fri Oct 28 2022 ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Brown County through 500 AM CDT... At 411 AM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Bangs, moving northeast at 30 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Locations impacted include... Brownwood, Early, Bangs, Blanket, Lake Brownwood Near Thrifty, May, Lake Brownwood, Winchell, Zephyr, Brookesmith, Byrds, Grosvenor, Lake Brownwood State Park, Camp Bowie, Owens, Thrifty and Indian Creek. PRECAUTIONARY\/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. LAT...LON 3169 9875 3161 9878 3147 9901 3149 9905 3145 9910 3147 9911 3147 9917 3146 9918 3148 9920 3195 9920 3202 9888 3170 9867 TIME...MOT...LOC 0911Z 243DEG 25KT 3164 9912 MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH _____ Copyright 2022 AccuWeather