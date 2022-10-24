WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

Severe Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

528 PM CDT Mon Oct 24 2022

...THE SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING FOR SOUTHWESTERN TAYLOR AND

NORTHEASTERN RUNNELS COUNTIES WILL EXPIRE AT 530 PM CDT...

The storm which prompted the warning has moved out of the area.

Therefore, the warning will be allowed to expire. However gusty

winds are still possible with this thunderstorm.

A Severe Thunderstorm Watch remains in effect until 900 PM CDT for

west central Texas.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service

San Angelo.

Remember, a Severe Thunderstorm Warning still remains in effect for

Southeastern Taylor County and Northeastern Runnels County until 615

pm.

