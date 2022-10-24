WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 24, 2022

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Northeastern Coke County in west central Texas...

Southeastern Nolan County in west central Texas...

Southwestern Taylor County in west central Texas...

Northern Runnels County in west central Texas...

* Until 530 PM CDT.

* At 425 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located over Fort

Chadbourne, moving east at 30 mph.

HAZARD...60 mph wind gusts and quarter size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Hail damage to vehicles is expected. Expect wind damage

to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Wingate around 445 PM CDT.

Happy Valley around 450 PM CDT.

Winters around 455 PM CDT.

Bradshaw around 510 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Wilmeth,

Drasco, Camp Tonkawa, Pumphrey and Oak Creek Reservoir.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement

agency. They will send your report to the National Weather Service

office in San Angelo.

Large hail and damaging winds and continuous cloud to ground

lightning is occurring with this storm. Move indoors immediately.

Lightning is one of nature's leading killers. Remember, if you can

hear thunder, you are close enough to be struck by lightning.

Torrential rainfall is occurring with this storm, and may lead to

flash flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.

