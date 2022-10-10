WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, October 10, 2022

_____

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

Special Weather Statement

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

419 PM CDT Mon Oct 10 2022

...A cluster of strong thunderstorms will impact portions of

northwestern Coke, northeastern Sterling and Nolan Counties through

500 PM CDT...

At 415 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a cluster of strong

thunderstorms over northeastern Sterling and northwestern Coke

Counties, moving northeast at 25 mph. The strongest storm was near

Silver. These storms will move northeast into Nolan County.

HAZARD...Winds to 40 mph and hail to penny size, along with frequent

lightning.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects. Minor

damage to outdoor objects is possible.

Locations impacted include...

Maryneal, Silver, Champion, The Intersection Of Highway 70 And Ranch

Road 53, The Intersection Of Ranch Road 608 And Highway 147, Camp

Boothe Oaks and I-20 Near The Nolan-Mitchell County Line.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 229 and 233.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3241 10027 3212 10022 3195 10079 3206 10096

3209 10093 3209 10066 3241 10066 3243 10064

TIME...MOT...LOC 2115Z 220DEG 18KT 3205 10072

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN

MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

_____

Copyright 2022 AccuWeather