WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Monday, September 5, 2022

_____

SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING

The National Weather Service in San Angelo has issued a

* Severe Thunderstorm Warning for...

Callahan County in west central Texas...

* Until 500 PM CDT.

* At 353 PM CDT, a severe thunderstorm was located 7 miles south of

Baird, moving east at 15 mph.

HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail

damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect

wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees.

* This severe thunderstorm will be near...

Rowden around 420 PM CDT.

Cross Plains and Atwell around 500 PM CDT.

Other locations impacted by this severe thunderstorm include Admiral

and I-20 Near The Callahan-Eastland County Line.

This includes Interstate 20 between Mile Markers 298 and 323.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

For your protection move to an interior room on the lowest floor of a

building.

_____

