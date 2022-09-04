WFO SAN ANGELO Warnings, Watches and Advisories for Sunday, September 4, 2022

SPECIAL WEATHER STATEMENT

National Weather Service San Angelo TX

906 PM CDT Sun Sep 4 2022

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern

McCulloch, northern Mason and southwestern San Saba Counties through

945 PM CDT...

At 905 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over

Voca, moving south at 10 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around

unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is

possible.

Locations impacted include...

Mason, Richland Springs, Art, Pontotoc, Fredonia, Sloan, Camp San

Saba, Streeter, Rochelle, Camp Air, Grit, Katemcy, Voca, Hedwigs

Hill, Hall, Us-190 Near The Mcculloch-

San Saba County Line and Koockville.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

LAT...LON 3092 9878 3092 9896 3064 9897 3072 9941

3124 9929 3134 9901 3112 9872

TIME...MOT...LOC 0205Z 010DEG 10KT 3103 9917

MAX HAIL SIZE...0.25 IN

MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH

